Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is IBM Retirement Fund’s 2nd Largest Position

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 539,457 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 59,986 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.7% of IBM Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Apple were worth $65,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 322.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,010,963 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,326,000 after buying an additional 3,823,810 shares during the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 83,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management raised its position in Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 8,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 306,293 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $129.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.05 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.08.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

