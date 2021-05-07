APYSwap Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. In the last week, APYSwap has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. APYSwap has a market cap of $17.46 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.31 or 0.00003995 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00070805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.32 or 0.00261584 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $652.27 or 0.01127548 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00031824 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.38 or 0.00747443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,437.56 or 0.99289591 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,556,080 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

