Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $570,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) to post sales of $570,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $630,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aravive will report full-year sales of $2.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $2.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.27 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $2.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.69 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aravive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

Shares of ARAV stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 3.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.02. Aravive has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $14.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARAV. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Aravive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Aravive by 1,213.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 27,641 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Aravive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Aravive by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

