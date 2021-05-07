Arcblock (ABT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $14.57 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One Arcblock coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a market cap of $23.88 million and approximately $14.57 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00085131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00020020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00062764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.89 or 0.00777062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00102296 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,065.21 or 0.08807394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

ABT is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

