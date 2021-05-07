ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Citigroup in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

NYSE MT traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $33.16. 210,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,589,700. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.07.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. ArcelorMittal’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ArcelorMittal news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of ArcelorMittal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $644,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

