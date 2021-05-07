Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) shares rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.75 and last traded at $34.75. Approximately 302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 255,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.62.

ARQT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.20. Equities analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $311,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 876,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,255,511.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John W. Smither sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $26,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,450 shares of company stock valued at $789,048.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,895,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,437,000 after acquiring an additional 838,668 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.