Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,790 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.49% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $20,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $214,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARNA. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jonestrading dropped their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.13.

Shares of ARNA opened at $63.07 on Friday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $90.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.17 and a quick ratio of 23.17.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.00) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

