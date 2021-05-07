Ark Price Reaches $2.42 on Top Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $2.42 or 0.00004132 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar. Ark has a market cap of $312.22 million and $30.94 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00018700 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000905 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 157,126,588 coins and its circulating supply is 129,005,691 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

