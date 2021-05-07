Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) CFO Purchases $110,800.00 in Stock

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) CFO Amy Trojanowski acquired 20,000 shares of Armstrong Flooring stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.54 per share, with a total value of $110,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AFI stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.71. The stock had a trading volume of 129,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,700. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $123.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.86.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). Armstrong Flooring had a negative return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 9.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFI. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Armstrong Flooring in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 576,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,118,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 154,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. Its products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

