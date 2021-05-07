Arnhold LLC Acquires 2,802 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Arnhold LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,066 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.6% of Arnhold LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $5.92 on Friday, hitting $454.50. 20,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,900. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $254.75 and a one year high of $495.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $470.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.57 billion, a PE ratio of 72.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total value of $233,125.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,527 shares of company stock valued at $13,490,793. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

