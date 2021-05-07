Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.58).

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.42 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.31.

Shares of ARWR opened at $65.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.65. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $92.60. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.17 and a beta of 1.62.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 937.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $7,961,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 383,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,913,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

