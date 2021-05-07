Aryacoin (AYA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $48,965.00

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 7th. Over the last week, Aryacoin has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Aryacoin has a market cap of $7.50 million and approximately $48,965.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aryacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0468 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00014228 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000538 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 56.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000100 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

AYA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io . Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Aryacoin Coin Trading

