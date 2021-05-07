ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1,733.3% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASML opened at $644.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.50 billion, a PE ratio of 72.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $626.02 and its 200-day moving average is $523.45. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $283.31 and a 12 month high of $675.65.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASML. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $707.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

