Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 5,139 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Premier in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier stock opened at $35.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $37.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average is $34.80.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $469.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.08 million. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Premier’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PINC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Premier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Premier from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

