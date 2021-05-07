Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Shares in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $52,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,717.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SON opened at $69.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.48 and its 200-day moving average is $60.13. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $69.41.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

