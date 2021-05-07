Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stake in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,513 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.36% of Sierra Bancorp worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BSRR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

NASDAQ BSRR opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $29.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.44.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.05%.

In related news, Director Susan M. Abundis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,140.00. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $36,984.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,803.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.