Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,018 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.20% of ScanSource worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ScanSource alerts:

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $31.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $803.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.51. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $34.10.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $810.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCSC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ScanSource in a research note on Monday.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC).

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.