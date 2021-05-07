Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.11% of Materion worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Materion by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTRN. Sidoti initiated coverage on Materion in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of MTRN opened at $76.73 on Friday. Materion Co. has a 1 year low of $45.20 and a 1 year high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.94 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.21 and a 200-day moving average of $64.90.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

