Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.64 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 98.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901,553 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.56 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $201.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

