Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,826 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 11.4% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 61,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 1,094.9% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in AT&T by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 407,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,342,000 after buying an additional 12,169 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

T stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $231.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average of $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

