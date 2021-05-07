Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $1.57 Million in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.09% of American Woodmark at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on AMWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.60.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $99.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 2.28. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $43.28 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.07.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $431.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.