Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 330.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 108,648 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,155,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 115,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 39,929 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 551,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,531,000 after purchasing an additional 20,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

NGG stock opened at $64.90 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32.

NGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

