Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 21,907 Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management bought a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMA opened at $78.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $78.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,600 shares of company stock worth $848,186 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. Stephens raised their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

