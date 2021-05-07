Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.27.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.79, for a total value of $19,320,912.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,610,433,133.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 274,803 shares of company stock worth $94,686,848. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $375.48 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $263.96 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $374.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

