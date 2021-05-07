Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

Shares of SRCL opened at $76.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $79.50.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.