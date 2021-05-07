Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,664 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Acuity Brands by 6,529.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 144,192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,792,000 after acquiring an additional 142,017 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its position in Acuity Brands by 7.5% during the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 78,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. William Blair raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.86.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $190.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.55 and a 1 year high of $191.90.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.