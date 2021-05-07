Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%.

Shares of Athenex stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.60. 5,625,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,259,902. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of $430.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.92. Athenex has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

In other news, Director Kim Campbell purchased 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $36,465.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,465. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $1,898,088.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,883 shares in the company, valued at $645,831.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $63,468 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATNX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athenex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

