Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ATHX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,117,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of -1.54. Athersys has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $3.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other news, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $47,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,726.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $77,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

