Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
ATHX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,117,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of -1.54. Athersys has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $3.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.
Athersys Company Profile
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
