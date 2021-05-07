ATLANT (ATL) Trading Up 28.3% This Week

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 7th. ATLANT has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $26.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATLANT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ATLANT has traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ATLANT Profile

ATLANT (CRYPTO:ATL) is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 coins. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io . ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio

According to CryptoCompare, “Atlant Platform is building a global real-estate platform based on blockchain technology. Atlant is using an ICO (Initial Coin Offering) for growth capital rather than traditional venture capital and shareholders. With a secure, tamper-proof system based on the blockchain, users can trade parcels of property on Atlant's platform and bypass intermediaries in rental deals, transacting P2P (peer-to-peer). “

ATLANT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

