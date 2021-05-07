Atlassian Co. Plc Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Atlassian in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst R. Rigby forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Atlassian’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen upped their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.35.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $6.72 on Friday, reaching $225.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,525. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $160.01 and a 1-year high of $262.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of -124.98, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.34.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 231.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,778,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,018,000 after buying an additional 1,242,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $237,650,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $123,951,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 850,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,289,000 after purchasing an additional 394,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,703,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,045,000 after purchasing an additional 384,661 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

