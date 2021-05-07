AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Hits New 12-Month High at $80.20

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $80.20 and last traded at $80.15, with a volume of 2797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.71.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.57 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.37.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,127.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $195,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,736,586.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,850,540. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,191 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure during the third quarter worth about $480,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AtriCure by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 375,110 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,882,000 after acquiring an additional 53,658 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AtriCure by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AtriCure by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

