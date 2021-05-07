AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Raised by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

T stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,716,781. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.26. The company has a market cap of $229.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

