Audius 1-Day Volume Tops $22.38 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Audius coin can now be purchased for $2.27 or 0.00003962 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a market cap of $272.17 million and $22.38 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Audius has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00086381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00020272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00062800 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $444.61 or 0.00776687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00101717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,095.70 or 0.08901728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00046294 BTC.

About Audius

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . The official website for Audius is audius.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

