Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.20

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 163155 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 550.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 687,500 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after buying an additional 288,250 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 316.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 414,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 315,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the first quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 408,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after buying an additional 114,991 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

