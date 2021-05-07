Autonio (NIOX) Price Reaches $0.29 on Top Exchanges

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Autonio has a market cap of $23.81 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Autonio has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One Autonio coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000505 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00070247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.51 or 0.00262934 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $643.12 or 0.01123471 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00031672 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $429.53 or 0.00750358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,305.22 or 1.00106977 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,323,050 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

