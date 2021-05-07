Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Avanos Medical worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth $17,764,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,235,000 after purchasing an additional 177,432 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $4,658,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,095,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,155,000 after purchasing an additional 38,731 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 623,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after acquiring an additional 38,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNS opened at $42.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.89. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.66, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

