Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) SVP Sells $13,495.02 in Stock

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) SVP Cathy Dodd sold 254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $13,495.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AVNT traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.74. The stock had a trading volume of 259,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,173. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $53.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.41.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avient during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avient by 15,691.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 285.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AVNT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

