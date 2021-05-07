Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.800-2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.12 billion.Avient also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.800-0.800 EPS.

Shares of AVNT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.33. The company had a trading volume of 141 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.41. Avient has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $53.57.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avient will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avient from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Avient from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.73.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

