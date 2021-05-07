Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Axcelis Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $132.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.43 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ACLS. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $40.27 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

In related news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 10,529 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $413,473.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 75,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $2,954,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,785 shares of company stock worth $5,285,514. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,276,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,292,000 after buying an additional 650,647 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2,542.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after acquiring an additional 506,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,046,000 after purchasing an additional 259,580 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 187.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 180,331 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 109,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

