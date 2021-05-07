Axe Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 20% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Axe coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a market cap of $635,525.93 and approximately $41.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Axe has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axe Coin Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

