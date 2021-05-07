Axis DeFi (AXIS) Reaches Market Cap of $3.30 Million

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded up 85.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Axis DeFi has a total market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $773,790.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axis DeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.58 or 0.00002739 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Axis DeFi has traded up 228.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00085588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020331 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00063185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $449.02 or 0.00776467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.30 or 0.00102537 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,196.12 or 0.08985377 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00046544 BTC.

Axis DeFi Profile

AXIS is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axis DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axis DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

