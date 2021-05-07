Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Gap Up to $130.86

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $130.86, but opened at $138.00. Axon Enterprise shares last traded at $135.68, with a volume of 1,959 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -63.52 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.25 and its 200-day moving average is $79.89.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $195.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.84 million. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $3,072,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,999,574.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $652,379.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,113,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,045 shares of company stock worth $12,859,087 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

