AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) CEO Sells $291,851.00 in Stock

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) CEO Morris S. Young sold 30,275 shares of AXT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $291,851.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Morris S. Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $490,000.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $438,800.00.

AXTI traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.66. The company had a trading volume of 344,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,519. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.53. The company has a market cap of $407.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.89 and a beta of 2.29. AXT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. Analysts anticipate that AXT, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in AXT in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in AXT by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AXT by 306.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in AXT by 1,609.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in AXT in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

