AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) CEO Sells $90,616.75 in Stock

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) CEO Morris S. Young sold 9,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $90,616.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Morris S. Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Morris S. Young sold 30,275 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $291,851.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $490,000.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $438,800.00.

Shares of AXTI stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.66. 344,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,519. The company has a market capitalization of $407.52 million, a P/E ratio of -321.89 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.53. AXT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that AXT, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in AXT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in AXT by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in AXT by 306.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in AXT by 1,609.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in AXT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

AXTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

