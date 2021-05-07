B. Riley Trims Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Target Price to $8.00

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $9.50 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.82. Applied Optoelectronics has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $17.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

