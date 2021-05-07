B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 49,198 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 642,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 41,684 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Prince Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC now owns 691,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,557,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

BTG stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.25. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%. On average, analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from $10.25 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.89.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

