Balancer (BAL) Achieves Market Cap of $457.57 Million

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One Balancer coin can currently be purchased for about $65.90 or 0.00114902 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. Balancer has a market capitalization of $457.57 million and $94.68 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Balancer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00083317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00021471 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00064260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.07 or 0.00790010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.39 or 0.00101811 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,043.66 or 0.08794548 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling Balancer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Balancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Balancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.