Banano (BAN) Market Cap Reaches $63.08 Million

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 7th. One Banano coin can now be purchased for $0.0509 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded up 71.3% against the U.S. dollar. Banano has a total market capitalization of $63.08 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00068624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00083980 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.28 or 0.00259984 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.62 or 0.00202522 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,445,389 coins and its circulating supply is 1,239,804,044 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

