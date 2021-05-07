Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.86

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.86 and last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 22007 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

A number of research firms have commented on BBVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.0697 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,354,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,561 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,247,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,561,000 after buying an additional 513,776 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,581,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,573,000 after buying an additional 1,059,615 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,869,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after buying an additional 168,135 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,272,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after buying an additional 505,074 shares during the period. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

