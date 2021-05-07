Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Hits New 52-Week High at $117.92

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$117.92 and last traded at C$117.82, with a volume of 653925 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$117.30.

Several analysts have commented on BMO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$113.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective (up from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$108.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$108.66 to C$125.99 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$115.23.

The firm has a market cap of C$76.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$113.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$100.64.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The business had revenue of C$6.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.8500009 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 51.59%.

About Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

